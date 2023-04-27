Black Doves: Netflix Orders Thriller Series Starring Keira Knightley

Black Doves is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the new thriller series starring Keira Knightley, who will also executive produce on the series.

The show was announced at a showcase in London and comes from Left Bank, the producer of The Crown. The project will be written by its creator, Joe Barton. In addition to Knightley, Barton, Jane Featherstone, and Chris Fry will also executive produce.

Deadline revealed the following about the new Netflix series:

The show stars Knightley as Helen, who embarks on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea what her secret identity is. Caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous and shadowy London underworld, Helen’s employer’s call in Sam to protect her.

A premiere date and more details about the thriller will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Netflix series when it eventually debuts?