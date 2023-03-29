Man on Fire: Netflix Orders Thriller Series Based on A.J. Quinnell Novels

Man on Fire is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the thriller based on the novels by A.J. Quinnell. The series follows “John Creasy, a broken ex-mercenary on a mission to avenge the death of his only friend, while protecting his fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family.” Eight episodes are planned for the series.

Netflix revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Netflix Announces New Drama Series Based On A.J. Quinnell’s Thriller Novels ‘Man On Fire’ and ‘Perfect Kill’ From New Regency Productions, Chernin Entertainment, and Writer/Executive Producer Kyle Killen Netflix today announced a series order for Man on Fire, based on the first two books of A.J. Quinnell’s series. Logline: Based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series, Man on Fire tells the story of John Creasy, a broken ex-mercenary on a mission to avenge the death of his only friend, while protecting his fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family. Format / Episodes: Drama; 8 episodes Writer / Executive Producer: Kyle Killen (Fear Street: Part One – 1994, Halo) Executive Producers: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Bill McGoldrick, and Juan Alfonso for Chernin Entertainment under their Netflix deal. Executive Producers: Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer for New Regency Productions which controls the rights to the IP and also produced and financed Tony Scott’s classic film Man on Fire starring Denzel Washington. Executive Producers: Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter 11.

A premiere date and cast for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series?