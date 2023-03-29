Britannia: Cancelled, No Season Four for Sky and EPIX Drama Series

Britannia will not be returning for a fourth season. The historical drama, which airs on Sky One and EPIX (now MGM+) has been canceled after a major cliffhanger, per Deadline.

Starring Kelly Reilly, David Morrissey, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Liana Cornell, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, Mackenzie Crook, Barry Ward, Stanley Weber, Joe Armstrong, Fortunato Cerlino, Callie Cooke, Aaron Pierre, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Zoë Wanamaker, Ian McDiarmid, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Hugo Speer, Daniel Caltagirone, Zaqi Ismail, and Annabel Schol, the series follows as a new group tries to take down Britannia.

Created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth, and James Richardson, the series ended its third season with Cait (Cox) being betrayed by her mentor.

What do you think? Did you want a fourth season of this fantasy series?