Rogue Heroes: Season Two Renewal Announced for BBC One and EPIX Drama Series

The team is getting back together. The Rogue Heroes TV series has been renewed for a second season by BBC One. The first season is currently airing on Sunday nights on EPIX (soon to be rebranded MGM+) in the United States and concludes on December 18th.

A historical drama series, the Rogue Heroes TV show stars Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Amir El Masry, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Jacob Ifan, Dónal Finn, Jacob McCarthy, César Domboy, Michael Schaeffer, and Miles Jupp. The story is a dramatized account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two. The series centers on David Stirling (Swindells), an eccentric young officer, who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. Stirling fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. Daredevil tactician Jock Lewes (Allen) breaks the rules and crazed commando Paddy Mayne (O’Connell) also joins risky mission. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic.

Here’s the second season announcement from BBC One:

Hit BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes to return for a second series The second series will show viewers what comes next for the SAS, following the dramatic turn of events in series one’s final episode After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story. Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance. — Steven Knight, SAS Rogue Heroes creator, writer, and executive producer Steven Knight’s critically-acclaimed, smash-hit BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes will return for a second series. As series one came to a close on BBC One, its recommission was announced via a specially inserted ‘TO BE CONTINUED’ end caption, as the screen froze on Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) – now in charge of our Rogue Heroes – and the credits rolled. Filming on series two of SAS Rogue Heroes, made for the BBC by Kudos (a Banijay UK company), will take place in 2023. Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, SAS Rogue Heroes on the BBC has been a huge hit with audiences and critics alike, with episode one attracting 9.4 million viewers (28-day all screens figure). This makes SAS Rogue Heroes the BBC’s third biggest drama launch of the year so far. The series has been available in full as a box set on BBC iPlayer since launch. Series one followed David Stirling (Connor Swindells), Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) and Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) in a dramatised account of how the SAS was formed in the darkest days of World War Two, with fellow cast members including Dominic West, Sofia Boutella, Tom Glynn-Carney and Theo Barklem-Biggs. The second series will show viewers what comes next for the SAS, following the dramatic turn of events in series one’s final episode. Further details will be announced in due course. The SAS Rogue Heroes cast sit outside crumbling walls with artillery and vehicles

Steven Knight, SAS Rogue Heroes’ creator, writer, and executive producer, says: “After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story. Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance.” Karen Wilson, executive producer and Joint Managing Director of Kudos says: “We’ve been blown away by the reaction to the first series and are so pleased to be bringing our SAS Rogue Heroes back for more. Steven’s incredible storytelling has captivated audiences and there is so much more story to tell – I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store.” Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “The fantastic response and huge iPlayer figures for SAS Rogue Heroes is a testament to Steven Knight’s incredible skill for turning our history into modern, must-see TV. BBC viewers have really taken this series to their hearts, and we’re delighted to be working with Steven and Kudos to bring the Rogue Heroes’ exciting next chapter to life.” SAS Rogue Heroes series one was written and executive produced by Steven Knight, directed by Tom Shankland, and produced by Stephen Smallwood. Executive producers for Kudos were Karen Wilson, Martin Haines and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, with Tommy Bulfin as executive producer for the BBC. SAS Rogue Heroes is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

