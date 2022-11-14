Rogue Heroes: Season One Viewer Votes

An outrageous but true story unfolds in the first season of the Rogue Heroes TV show on EPIX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Rogue Heroes is cancelled or renewed for season two (this appears to be a close-ended mini-series). EPIX and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Rogue Heroes here.

An EPIX historical drama series, the Rogue Heroes TV show stars Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Amir El Masry, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Jacob Ifan, Dónal Finn, Jacob McCarthy, César Domboy, Michael Schaeffer, and Miles Jupp. The story is a dramatized account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two. The series centers on David Stirling (Swindells), an eccentric young officer, who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. Stirling fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. Daredevil tactician Jock Lewes (Allen) breaks the rules and crazed commando Paddy Mayne (O’Connell) also joins risky mission. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Rogue Heroes TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Rogue Heroes on EPIX should be renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.