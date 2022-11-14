Rogue Heroes: Season Two — Has the EPIX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Sometimes, radical plans are just what’s needed. Has the Rogue Heroes TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on EPIX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Rogue Heroes, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A historical drama series airing on the EPIX cable channel, the Rogue Heroes TV show stars Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Amir El Masry, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Jacob Ifan, Dónal Finn, Jacob McCarthy, César Domboy, Michael Schaeffer, and Miles Jupp. The story is a dramatized account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two. The series centers on David Stirling (Swindells), an eccentric young officer, who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. Stirling fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. Daredevil tactician Jock Lewes (Allen) breaks the rules and crazed commando Paddy Mayne (O’Connell) also joins risky mission. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 14, 2022, Rogue Heroes has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will EPIX cancel or renew Rogue Heroes for season two? This show originates on BBC One in the UK and has been billed as a limited series. It is possible that there could be a second-season renewal if the show is popular enough, but my sense is that the story will conclude with the show’s sixth episode. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Rogue Heroes cancellation or renewal news.



Rogue Heroes Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this EPIX series? Do you hope that the Rogue Heroes TV show will be renewed for a second season?