From: Season Two? Has the EPIX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the From TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on EPIX?



Airing on the EPIX subscription service, the From TV show stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad. The story revolves around a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest which included terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Perrineau) has instituted strong rules in the town to maintain order and to keep residents safe. Jim and Tabitha Matthews (Bailey and Moreno) find themselves trapped in the town after a car crash. Together, they must find a way to keep their children — Julie (Cheramy) and Ethan (Webster) — safe as they desperately search for a way back home.



As of February 21, 2022, From has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether EPIX will cancel or renew From for season two. Since EPIX isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus subscriber interest. I suspect that as long as the story doesn’t wrap up with the first season, From will be renewed for a second year. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on From cancellation or renewal news.



Do you hope that the From TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if EPIX cancelled this TV series, instead?