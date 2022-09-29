Bridge and Tunnel: Cancelled at EPIX, No Season Three for Edward Burns Series

The Bridge and Tunnel series isn’t getting a third season. EPIX has cancelled the half-hour romantic comedy series from Edward Burns. The news comes as it’s been revealed that EPIX will be rebranded to MGM+ in January.

Written, directed, and produced by Burns, the Bridge and Tunnel TV series is set in the early 1980s and revolves around a group of recent college graduates. They set out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island hometown. The cast includes Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller, Isabella Farrell, Erica Hernandez, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and Burns.

The show launched in January 2021 and aired for six episodes. Bridge and Tunnel was renewed for a second season of six episodes which debuted in July of this year. The de facto series finale aired in August.

Vartholomeos posted his farewell to the series at the end of August, so it appears that the cancellation news isn’t new for the cast.

