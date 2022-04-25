Billy the Kid: Season Two? Has the EPIX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is this outlaw just misunderstood? Has the Billy the Kid TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on EPIX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Billy the Kid, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the EPIX cable channel, the Billy the Kid TV show stars Tom Blyth and Daniel Webber with Eileen O’Higgins, Dakota Daulby, Sean Owen Roberts, Jonah Collier, Ryan Kennedy, Leif Nystrom, Siobhan Williams, Brendan Fletcher, Jamie Beamish, Shaun Benson, Lisa Chandler, Chad Rook, Luke Camilleri, Zak Santiago, Vincent Walsh, and Nuria Vega in recurring roles. The story is based on the life of Billy the Kid (Blyth), an American outlaw also known as William H. Bonney. It follows his life from his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger on the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. Jesse Evans (Webber) is another famous outlaw and leader of the Seven Rivers Gang. When they meet, Jesse has already embraced a life of crime, from robbing stores to cattle rustling. Billy is attracted to this wild and reckless character and Jesse becomes Billy’s doppelganger of sorts — his shadow self, forever inviting him over to the dark side of life.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 26, 2022, Billy the Kid has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether EPIX will cancel or renew Billy the Kid for season two. Since EPIX isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. My sense is that the cable channel is committed to this show so I think that it will get a second season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Billy the Kid cancellation or renewal news.



Billy the Kid Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Billy the Kid TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if EPIX cancelled this TV series, instead?