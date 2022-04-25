Menu

Billy the Kid: Season Two? Has the EPIX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Billy the Kid TV show on EPIX: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(EPIX)

The Television Vulture is watching the Billy the Kid TV show on EPIX. Is this outlaw just misunderstood? Has the Billy the Kid TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on EPIX?  
 

Airing on the EPIX cable channel, the Billy the Kid TV show stars Tom Blyth and Daniel Webber with Eileen O’Higgins, Dakota Daulby, Sean Owen Roberts, Jonah Collier, Ryan Kennedy, Leif Nystrom, Siobhan Williams, Brendan Fletcher, Jamie Beamish, Shaun Benson, Lisa Chandler, Chad Rook, Luke Camilleri, Zak Santiago, Vincent Walsh, and Nuria Vega in recurring roles. The story is based on the life of Billy the Kid (Blyth), an American outlaw also known as William H. Bonney. It follows his life from his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger on the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. Jesse Evans (Webber) is another famous outlaw and leader of the Seven Rivers Gang. When they meet, Jesse has already embraced a life of crime, from robbing stores to cattle rustling. Billy is attracted to this wild and reckless character and Jesse becomes Billy’s doppelganger of sorts — his shadow self, forever inviting him over to the dark side of life.
 

As of April 26, 2022, Billy the Kid has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether EPIX will cancel or renew Billy the Kid for season two. Since EPIX isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. My sense is that the cable channel is committed to this show so I think that it will get a second season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Billy the Kid cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope that the Billy the Kid TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if EPIX cancelled this TV series, instead?




