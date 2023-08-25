Nancy Drew: Cancelled CW Show Almost Didn’t Get a Series Ending Finale

Nancy Drew aired its last episode earlier this week, and one of The CW show’s executive producers has now revealed that the series almost didn’t get a proper series finale that wrapped storylines.

Starring Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Riley Smith, the supernatural drama series follows amateur detective Nancy Drew (McMann) and her friends, aka the Drew Crew, as they solve mysteries.

EP Larry Teng said the following on his X account:

So… this could be long. From what I’ve read, the reaction to the series finale have been mostly positive. Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever. Because that’s what almost happened. — Larry Teng (@larryteng) August 24, 2023

He also spoke about the cancelled CW series in a recent interview with EW:

“We didn’t get the official word until we were filming episode 10 or right before that. There were a lot of ideas that were in place already but we had to figure out how to fit them into the existing season 4 storyline in the remaining episodes we had left. It was a bit of a jigsaw puzzle and the writers did a tremendous job making it all work. We definitely felt like there were more episodes that we could have done that we wanted to do. There were a lot more stories we wanted to tell that unfortunately we won’t get to but we’re really happy with how this all turned out.”

What do you think? Are you happy with how Nancy Drew ended? Did you want to see a fifth season of the series on the CW?