Nancy Drew: Season Four? Has the CW Mystery Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Will Nancy crack the mystery of how to attract more viewers to her show? Has the Nancy Drew TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Nancy Drew, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Riley Smith. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. She and her close friends, aka the Drew Crew, ultimately discover the stunning truth about Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting Nancy. The third season brings Nancy and her friends standalone cases, new love interests, and emotional journeys of self-discovery – culminating in a showdown with Temperance, which results in a shattering turn that will profoundly change all of their lives.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Nancy Drew averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 415,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Nancy Drew stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 11, 2021, Nancy Drew has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Nancy Drew for season four? While the show is based on a beloved brand, the traditional ratings haven’t been great. That being said, The CW’s economic model depends less on ratings than the other networks. Given that the series is spinning off another show, Tom Swift, and that The CW now has another two hours to fill each week, I think there’s a very good chance that Nancy Drew will be back for a fourth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Nancy Drew cancellation or renewal news.



