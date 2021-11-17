Riverdale: Season Seven? Has the CW Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can Archie and his friends ever return to simpler times? Has the Riverdale TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Riverdale, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Riverdale TV show stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner, Vanessa Morgan, and Erinn Westbrook. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, this show focuses on the seemingly quiet town of Riverdale and some of its residents, including Archie Andrews (Apa), Betty Cooper (Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Mendes), and Jughead Jone (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade. In a five-episode event that begins season six, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE. Everything is as it should be but this serenity will surely not last.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Riverdale averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 334,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s even in the demo and down by 28% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Riverdale stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 17, 2021, Riverdale has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Riverdale for season seven? The network keeps renewing most of its shows but no show runs forever. I suspect that Riverdale will be renewed but is getting close to the end of its run. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Riverdale cancellation or renewal news.



Riverdale Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Riverdale‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Riverdale TV show will be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?