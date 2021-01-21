Riverdale: Season Five Ratings

This season, the kids from Riverdale are growing up and viewers will see them as adults with a new set of problems. Will this time jump help The CW series attract new viewers or, will the ratings continue to decline? Will Riverdale be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A mystery drama, Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, this show focuses on the seemingly quiet town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie (Apa), Betty (Reinhart), Veronica (Mendes), and Jughead (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade. In season five, the gang bids farewell to high school and, in some cases, to each other as many of the characters go their separate ways. Then, the story moves forward in time. The former teen classmates are now young adults who return to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of Riverdale on The CW averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 733,000 viewers.

