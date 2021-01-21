Nancy Drew: Season Two Ratings

While Nancy Drew’s regular ratings weren’t stellar last year, The CW series reportedly does very well in streaming. Will that be enough to keep the mystery drama on the air? Will viewership grow in year two? Will Nancy Drew be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, and Riley Smith. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. She and her close friends, aka the Drew Crew, ultimately discover the stunning truth about Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting Nancy. Season two finds Nancy dealing with the aftermath of that discovery and becoming an investigator for the legal practice of her father, Carson (Wolf). This leads to the Drew Crew exploring standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention.

For comparisons: Season one of Nancy Drew on The CW averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 685,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Nancy Drew TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?