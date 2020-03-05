Nancy Drew: Season One Ratings

The Nancy Drew mystery books have been around for generations but past TV show adaptations have only lasted a season or two at best. Will The CW version be a bigger success? Will Nancy Drew be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A mystery drama series, Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while waiting until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene. A supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has a connection to the long-unsolved murder of a local girl.

*1/7/20 update: Nancy Drew has been renewed for a second season on The CW.