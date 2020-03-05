Menu

Nancy Drew: Season One Ratings

Nancy Drew TV show on The CW: ratings (cancel or renew for season 2?)The Nancy Drew mystery books have been around for generations but past TV show adaptations have only lasted a season or two at best. Will The CW version be a bigger success? Will Nancy Drew be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A mystery drama series, Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while waiting until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene. A supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has a connection to the long-unsolved murder of a local girl.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

What do you think? Do you like the Nancy Drew TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

*1/7/20 update: Nancy Drew has been renewed for a second season on The CW.



Leave a Reply

J'Layne Kemp
I’m so disappointed and frankly pissed off that this show was rated PG!!! My 12 year old and I were so excited to watch together when out of nowhere a sex scene pops on the screen not even 5 minutes into the show!!! This is ridiculous!!! Nancy Drew was meant for adolescents and teens!! Stop forcing your immorality into everything. Why can’t a show just be good anymore???!!! I am swearing off the CW.

Craig
I think they updated Nancy really good… Hope it continues to get higher ratings…

Svarog
Brazzers are improving.

Mike Ryan
Coarse language, sexual content, violence, mature subject matter? Carolyn Keene would be outraged.

Lisa
Trash. Absolute TRASH. Once Arrow (and, eventually, The Flash) goes off the air, we’re done with The CW. Too much social justice/freak parade on display for my family.

Aca
Why do you have to wait for those 2 shows to go off air before you stop watching the trash that CW has been spewing the past few years. All their shows are affected and viewers who stay just encourage them to continue to spew out their crap.

Octavio
This show is garbage couldnt watch past episode 1.

Chuck Lewis
Sickening! Wasted two minutes on season opener that I’ll never get back. They didn’t “update” Nancy Drew…they destroyed her.

