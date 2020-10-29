Nancy Drew: CW Developing Tom Swift Spin-Off Series

Are you a big Nancy Drew fan? According to Deadline, The CW is developing a spin-off TV show called Tom Swift.

Based on the Carolyn Keene book series, Nancy Drew follows the titular teen detective as an adult who returns to solving crimes because of a case involving her family. The cast includes Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August.

The The CW spin-off series Tom Swift “follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father.”

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage serve as executive producers alongside co-creators Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Nancy Drew? Would you watch Tom Swift?