Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Nancy Drew: CW Developing Tom Swift Spin-Off Series

by Jessica Pena,

Nancy Drew TV show on The CW: season 2 renewal

(CW)

Are you a big Nancy Drew fan? According to Deadline, The CW is developing a spin-off TV show called Tom Swift.

Based on the Carolyn Keene book series, Nancy Drew follows the titular teen detective as an adult who returns to solving crimes because of a case involving her family. The cast includes Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August.

The The CW spin-off series Tom Swift “follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father.”

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage serve as executive producers alongside co-creators Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Nancy Drew? Would you watch Tom Swift?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Thomas DeAngelis Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thomas DeAngelis
Reader
Thomas DeAngelis

Never heard Tom swift love Nancy Drew show too dark same with riverdale getting boring for me. Way too many shows I love it riverdale.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
October 29, 2020 6:45 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz