Nancy Drew: Season Three Ratings

This season, The CW has moved the Nancy Drew series to Friday nights, an evening when TV viewership is typically lower. Could this be the beginning of the end for the Drew Crew? Will Nancy Drew be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A mystery drama series, the Nancy Drew TV show stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Riley Smith. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. She and her close friends, aka the Drew Crew, ultimately discover the stunning truth about Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting Nancy. The third season brings Nancy and her friends standalone cases, new love interests, and emotional journeys of self-discovery – culminating in a showdown with Temperance, which results in a shattering turn that will profoundly change all of their lives.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Nancy Drew on The CW averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 466,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Nancy Drew TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?