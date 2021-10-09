Menu

Nancy Drew: Season Three Viewer Votes

Nancy Drew TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 4?

How will the members of the Drew Crew handle their new cases in the third season of the Nancy Drew TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Nancy Drew is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Nancy Drew here.

A CW mystery series, Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Riley Smith. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. She and her close friends, aka the Drew Crew, ultimately discover the stunning truth about Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting Nancy. The third season brings Nancy and her friends standalone cases, new love interests, and emotional journeys of self-discovery – culminating in a showdown with Temperance, which results in a shattering turn that will profoundly change all of their lives.

What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Nancy Drew TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Nancy Drew should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




