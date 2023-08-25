Billy the Kid: Season Two Premiere Date and Teaser Released for MGM+ Western Series (Watch)

Billy the Kid has its second season premiere date set. MGM+ has released a trailer teasing what is ahead in the Western series. For season two, the eight-episode season will be divided into two parts, with part one arriving in October and part two coming in 2024.

Starring Tom Blyth, Daniel Webber, Eileen O’Higgins, Dakota Daulby, Sean Owen Roberts, Jonah Collier, Ryan Kennedy, Leif Nystrom, Siobhan Williams, Brendan Fletcher, Jamie Beamish, Shaun Benson, Lisa Chandler, Chad Rook, Luke Camilleri, Zak Santiago, Vincent Walsh, and Nuria Vega, the series follows the life of American outlaw William H. Bonney, otherwise known as Billy the Kid.

The eight-episode first season aired in June 2022. Season two was picked up in January.

MGM+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

The epic romantic adventure inspired by the life of America’s most infamous outlaw continues in Season Two, as Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend Jesse Evans and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring. When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul – and to the love of his life. Creator, writer and executive producer Michael Hirst returns for the second season alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television). The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures. Billy the Kid is internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

Season two arrives on October 15th. The trailer for Billy the Kid season two is below.

What do you think? Have you watched the first season? Are you excited to see the return of this western drama series?