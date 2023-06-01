Domina: Season Two; MGM+ Releases Poster, Photos, Premiere Date, and Trailer for Historical Drama Series

Domina has its return date for season two. MGM+ has announced the return of the historical drama series with the release of a new poster, first-look photos, and a trailer. Two episodes will launch the eight-episode season. The first season was released two years ago, when the outlet was known as EPIX.

Starring Kasia Smutniak, Matthew McNulty, Tom Glynn-Carney, Claire Forlani, Christine Bottomley, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Ben Batt, Liam Cunningham, Isabella Rossellini, and Nadia Parkes, the series is set in Ancient Rome, and it follows the rise of Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla (Smutniak).

MGM+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

The epic, sweeping historical drama series Domina takes place during one of the most provocative periods in Roman history. The series follows the extraordinary rise of Gaius/Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla, played by Kasia Smutniak (Perfetti Sconosciuti, Loro, Devils). Domina Season Two premieres on MGM+ on July 9th with two new episodes. Domina Season Two chronicles the struggle for control of the Roman Empire, and of Rome’s Imperial Family, from a rare female perspective. In its first season, Livia Drusilla, the golden girl of the prominent Claudii family, returned to Rome after 10 years in exile, determined to regain everything that was stolen from her. Now, atop a fractious empire and a dysfunctional dynasty, she must fight to preserve her marriage to Gaius and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne, as new and old rivals jockey for position in a world where it’s impossible to know who to trust. Domina expanded its cast this season with Benjamin Isaac (Holmes & Watson) joining in the role of Tiberius, Joelle (Dune, The School for Good and Evil) as Vipsania, and David Avery (Doctor Who, The Inbetweeners Movie) as young aristocrat Domitius. Smutniak returns as series lead Livia Drusilla, alongside series regulars Matthew McNulty (Gaius Julius Caesar), Liah O’Prey (Julia), Ben Batt (Agrippa), Ewan Horrocks (Drusus), Claire Forlani (Octavia), Darrell D’Silva (Piso), Christine Bottomley (Scribonia), and Alais Lawson (Marcella). Domina is produced by Tiger Aspect—part of Banijay UK—in association with MGM+ Studios, following an agreement with leading global distributor Banijay Rights. Domina was filmed at the historic Cinecittà Studios in Rome and in addition to airing on MGM+, the second season will also return to Sky across Europe in 2023. The series is created by Simon Burke (Fortitude, Strike Back), with Burke, Managing Director of Tiger Aspect Lucy Bedford, Muirinn Lane Kelly, and Carmel Maloney as executive producers.

