From: Season Two; MGM+ Announces Premiere Date for Sci-Fi Horror Series

It’s nearly time to return to a certain small mid-western town. MGM+, the soon-to-be rebranded EPIX, has announced that the second season of the From TV series will premiere on Sunday, April 23rd. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing April 24th of last year.

A sci-fi horror series, the From TV show stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad. The story revolves around a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest which included terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Perrineau) has instituted strong rules in the town to maintain order and to keep residents safe. Jim and Tabitha Matthews (Bailey and Moreno) find themselves trapped in the town after a car crash. Together, they must find a way to keep their children — Julie (Cheramy) and Ethan (Webster) — safe as they desperately search for a way back home.

In the second season, the channel teases that “Hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.”

The From series is created and executive produced by John Griffin, directed and executive produced by Jack Bender, and executive produced by showrunner Jeff Pinkner.

“It’s a new beginning for our service, as we introduce MGM+ and its distinctive brand promise to viewers on January 15. MGM+ will deliver on its iconic and beloved studio legacy, with cinematic, sophisticated, and transportive storytelling that audiences love,” said MGM+ chief Michael Wright in a statement. “We are growing our rich library of content, comprised of original television series and blockbuster films that celebrate the MGM brand.”

What do you think? Have you watched the From TV series? Are you looking forward to checking out season two?

