2022-23 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week 16)



Each season, the television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows and hope each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2022-23 TV series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will survive to see a second season? Stay tuned.

New ABC shows (so far): Alaska Daily, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Parent Test, The Rookie: Feds, and Will Trent.

New CBS shows this season (so far): East New York, Fire Country, The Real Love Boat, and So Help Me Todd.

New CW shows this season (so far): Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars, Family Law, Professionals, Walker: Independence, and The Winchesters.

New FOX shows this season (so far): Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Monarch, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

New NBC shows this season (so far): America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, Lopez vs. Lopez, Quantum Leap, and The Wheel.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

