From: Season Two; EPIX Sci-Fi Horror Series Renewed for 2023

Some small-town residents are going to keep trying to escape. EPIX has renewed the From series for a second season. The first season concludes tonight on the channel and season two will launch sometime next year.

A sci-fi horror series, the From TV show stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad. The story revolves around a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest which included terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Perrineau) has instituted strong rules in the town to maintain order and to keep residents safe. Jim and Tabitha Matthews (Bailey and Moreno) find themselves trapped in the town after a car crash. Together, they must find a way to keep their children — Julie (Cheramy) and Ethan (Webster) — safe as they desperately search for a way back home.

Here’s the second season renewal announcement from EPIX:

EPIX® RENEWS SCI-FI HORROR SERIES ‘FROM’ FOR SEASON TWO

Created by John Griffin and Produced by LOST Alums Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender,

Series Returns in 2023

Beverly Hills, CA – April 24, 2022 – Premium network EPIX® announced today that the contemporary sci-fi horror series FROM has been renewed for a 10-episode second season. Created by John Griffin (Crater) and produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones) and Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe), the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers. Production will commence this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an expected air date in 2023.

The series premiere of FROM was EPIX’s most viewed original series premiere in the history of the premium network and current performance analytics track that the entire series is on pace to be EPIX’s second most-watched original behind Emmy winning series Godfather of Harlem, executive produced by and starring Forest Whitaker.

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society).

“The first season of FROM mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. “We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the FROM community and can’t wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in season two.”

“On behalf of the producers, writers, our insanely talented cast and crew, we are thrilled and grateful to both EPIX and our audience for the opportunity to continue exploring the world of FROM,” said Jeff Pinkner, executive producer.

FROM is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions. Alongside Pinkner, Griffin and Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

