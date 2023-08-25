Wolf Like Me: Season Two Photos and Premiere Date Revealed for Peacock Dramedy Series

Wolf Like Me has a premiere date for season two. Peacock has announced that new episodes of the dramedy series will arrive in October with the release of first-look photos. Season one was released on the streaming service in January 2022.

Starring Isla Fisher, Josh Gad, and Ariel Donoghue, the Wolf Like Me series follows the relationship of father and daughter Gary (Gad) and Emma (Donoghue) as they recover from the loss of Emma’s mother seven years earlier. They meet Mary (Fisher), an isolated advice columnist who has a deadly secret. Edgar Ramirez is joining the cast for season two as Mary’s former professor.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release, including a message from series creator Abe Forsythe:

When season one of Wolf Like Me concluded, there were countless directions the story and characters could take. I recognized that if we were going to continue, it needed to be just as daring for me as it was for my characters. Mary and Gary’s universe is expanding and is rife with a wealth of new characters, interactions and threats… In this new world, Isla’s portrayal of Mary continued to surprise me with her heartbreaking vulnerability. She’s operating at another level this season and it continues to be a privilege to push her further and further into what she does best. And Josh always impresses me with how he can register ridiculousness in a way that lets the audience into how crazy everything is, without breaking the tension and letting it fall apart. This season, humour plays an even larger role as we explore the inherent absurdity that ensues when their secrets spill into the open. Season one was a testament to the mysterious forces of the universe bringing Mary, Gary and Emma together. As we delve into season two, we ask a new question: Is the universe now conspiring to pull them apart? It’s safe to say that with this new season of Wolf Like Me, you can truly expect the unexpected. About season two In the second season of Wolf Like Me, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship and face their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as they try to have a “normal” pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a baby or a wolf pup? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? And will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? But when Mary’s former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly reappears in her life, new secrets from Mary’s past are revealed, leaving Mary and Gary to question whether they’re even meant to be together.”

More photos for Wolf Like Me season two are below. Season two arrives on October 19th.

