The End Is Nye: Peacock Releases Poster and Premiere Date for Bill Nye Series

The End Is Nye is coming soon to Peacock, and the streaming series has announced a premiere date for the new series starring Bill Nye. The series has him showing people how to survive global disasters.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“THE END IS NYE sends Bill Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable - both natural and unnatural – and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them. Each stand- alone episode takes a hell-bent dive into the mystery and terror of one specific threat. Every catastrophe is abundant with thrills, but also offer hope and a way forward – a scientific blueprint for surviving anything that comes our way. The series is hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner and renowned science educator, engineer, author, and inventor Bill Nye. Each episode also features a brief cameo by longtime science advocate and series EP Seth MacFarlane. The End is Nye is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group, and Seth MacFarlane’s (The Orville, Ted, and Family Guy) Fuzzy Door. MacFarlane and President Erica Huggins executive produce for Fuzzy Door. Brannon Braga (Cosmos: Possible Worlds, The Orville, Star Trek) serves as showrunner, director, and executive producer.”

Bill Nye said the following about the series:

“Right now our world is a very scary place, and yet full of opportunities to make life better for all of us – for everyone on Earth. Speaking of Earth, the big idea behind The End Is Nye is that for the first time in the history of our planet, we humans can control our fate. We can see the potential for these overwhelming disasters, and we have the means to avoid them. With science, we can change the world.”

Check out the poster for The End Is Nye below. The six-episode series arrives on August 25th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Bill Nye’s new show?