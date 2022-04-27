Wolf Like Me: Season Two Renewal Announced for Peacock Dramedy Series

Gary and Mary will be back. Peacock has renewed the Wolf Like Me TV series for a second season. The first season of six episodes was released on the streamer on January 13th.

A romantic dramedy series, the Wolf Like Me TV show stars Isla Fisher, Josh Gad, and Ariel Donoghue. Filmed in Australia, the story follows Gary (Gad), the single father of 11-year-old Emma (Donoghue). Both are still grieving over the death of Emma’s mother some seven years earlier. They meet Mary (Fisher), an isolated advice columnist who has her own deep emotional baggage, including a secret that she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. Despite her best efforts, Mary keeps meeting Gary over and over again. Is this a sign that they should be together?

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher,” said Abe Forsythe, series creator, executive producer and director. “Knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with season one, I can’t wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters.”

“If people were surprised by season one of Wolf Like Me, we guarantee they will be amazed at what the universe is going to throw at Mary and Gary this time around,” said executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Abe, Isla and Josh again on this truly unique show.”

“We are over the moon that Wolf Like Me’s unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Josh and Isla’s critically-acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite and we can’t wait to see what Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for season two.”

Additional details and a premiere date for the second season will be released in the future.

What do you think? Have you watched the first season of Wolf Like Me on Peacock? Are you glad to hear that it’s been renewed for a second season?

