Queer As Folk: Additional Casting Announced for Peacock Reboot Series

Queer as Folk is on its way to Peacock, and the streaming service announced more additions to its cast. Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt, and Benito Skinner are joining the reboot series as recurring guest stars. They are joining the previously announced Kim Cattrall.

Peacock revealed more about the arrival of Queer as Folk in a press release.

“Peacock’s drama series QUEER AS FOLK, a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, has cast Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actress Juliette Lewis (she/her) as a recurring guest star. Ed Begley Jr. (he/him), Armand Fields (they/them), Chris Renfro (they/them), Eric Graise (he/him), Sachin Bhatt (he/him) and Benito Skinner (he/him) have also been cast in recurring guest star roles. The highly anticipated reimagined drama, based on the groundbreaking British series, comes from Creator/Executive Producer Stephen Dunn, Executive Producer Jaclyn Moore, and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. QUEER AS FOLK is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. · NEW CAST & CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS: · Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets, I Know This Much Is True) will play a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenage son. Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon, Bless This Mess) will play an emotionally distant father. Armand Fields (Work in Progress, The Chi) will play the reigning drag queen and matriarch of the local scene. Chris Renfro (Reno 911! Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will play a fun-loving hedonist who is always the life of the party. Eric Graise (Locke & Key, Step Up: High Water) will play a jaded barfly who DNGAF about your problems. Sachin Bhatt (Grace & Frankie, Into the Dark) will play a charming and empathetic sex worker. Benito Skinner (Search Party, Bros) will play a self-aggrandizing influencer.

