The Best Man: The Final Chapters: Peacock Announces Guests for Reunion Series

The Best Man: The Final Chapters has its guests set! Peacock announced those appearing in the reunion series on Friday. Viewers will see Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion, and Eric Scott Ways as recurring guest stars.

Starring Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau, the series is a sequel to the film trilogy, which first premiered in 1999.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming dramedy in a press release.

“Peacock’s highly anticipated dramedy series THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS, created, written and executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee & Dayna Lynne North (Insecure) has cast Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways as recurring guest stars. Original cast are set to return including Morris Chestnut (Lance Sullivan), Melissa De Sousa (Shelby Taylor), Taye Diggs (Harper Stewart), Regina Hall (Candace Murchison), Terrence Howard (Quentin Spivey), Sanaa Lathan (Robyn Stewart), Nia Long (Jordan Armstrong) and Harold Perrineau (Julian Murchison). Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (four episodes), the series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created, written and executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee of Blackmaled Productions & Dayna Lynne North of Loud Sis Productions. Sean Daniel, of Hivemind, will serve as executive producer. Dominique Telson will also serve as executive producer and oversee production for Blackmaled Productions. NEW CAST & CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS: NICOLE ARI PARKER (And Just Like That, Empire) will play Xiomara Amani, a captivating, high profile, multi-hyphenate beauty who is sure to disrupt the dynamic of the Best Man crew. RON CANADA (The Good Fight, Ted 2) will play Wellington, Quentin’s (Terrence Howard) father. He is the patriarch of the family and is uncertain about relinquishing control of the family business to his son. BRANDON VICTOR DIXON (Power, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!) will play Demetrius, west coast chic and someone from Jordan’s (Nia Long) past who has recently come back into her life. MICHAEL GENET (Billions, Dr. Death) will play Dr. Temple, a professor at Fordham University. He’s debonair, authoritative and friendlier than expected. YVONNA PEARSON (Dynasty, Flatbush Misdemeanors, Pause With Sam Jay) will play Jasmine, who works at the island resort and takes care of the group during their stay. AARON SEROTSKY (Dopesick, The Survivor) will play Stan, a literary agent. TERRENCE TERRELL (Giants, B Positive) will play Will, who is handsome, charming and likes to flirt. He works in tech and is taking a much-needed island vacation. TOBIAS TRUVILLION (Brooklyn’s Finest, New Amsterdam) will play Jaha, a conscious urban farmer who sells produce at a farmer’s market and works with many chefs. ERIC SCOTT WAYS (City on a Hill, A Holiday in Harlem) will play LJ, Lance’s (Morris Chestnut) son who is made in Lance’s image. LJ is a football prodigy, but football isn’t necessarily LJ’s passion.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

