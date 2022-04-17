Ted: Peacock Announces Casting for Comedy Series Based on Seth MacFarlane Movie

Ted is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service has announced the cast for the prequel series which is based on Seth MacFarlane’s Ted comedy movies. MacFarlane will return as the voice of Ted, the snarky teddy bear come to life, and he’ll be joined by Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, and Scott Grimes.

Peacock revealed the following about the cast of the series in a press release.

Peacock announced today the main casting for TED, the highly-anticipated live-action comedy series based on the blockbuster film franchise, with Seth MacFarlane (The Orville, Ted & Ted 2, Family Guy) set to reprise the voice of the iconic and loveable foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted.

Peacock also announced series regular stars Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher, 13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood) and Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer, The Orville).

MacFarlane will also direct, write, co-showrun and executive produce all episodes alongside co-showrunners, writers and executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Modern Family).

The series comes from MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door and will be executive produced by President Erica Huggins. Alana Kleiman and Jason Clark will also serve as executive producers. Clark is returning after producing the iconic TED film franchise.

The upcoming series comes from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and MRC Television.

About the new series, TED: It’s 1993 and Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family.

The series is based on the hit Universal Pictures and MRC Film TED, the highest grossing original R-rated comedy of all time (not a sequel or based on other IP). Collectively, TED and TED 2 grossed more than $750 million worldwide.

SERIES REGULARS:

SETH MacFARLANE (The Orville, Ted & Ted 2, Family Guy) will play the role of “Ted,” a foul-mouthed, pot-smoking teddy bear brought to life by the magic of a little boy’s wish.

MAX BURKHOLDER (Parenthood) will play the role of “John Bennett.” John is a good guy and likeable teen who is, however, still in his awkward phase. With Ted’s help, John is doing his best to navigate adolescence.

GIORGIA WHIGHAM (The Punisher, 13 Reasons Why) will play the role of “Blaire Bennett.” Blaire is a smart and politically correct college student who’s living with her Uncle Matty, Aunt Susan and younger cousin John. She is not afraid to be outspoken and frequently clashes with her more traditionalist family.

SCOTT GRIMES (Oppenheimer, The Orville) will play the role of “Matty Bennett.” Matty is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the unequivocal boss in the family, and doesn’t like anyone challenging him, particularly his liberal-minded niece, Blaire.”