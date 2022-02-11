Apples Never Fall: Peacock Orders Drama Series Based on Liane Moriarty Novel

Apples Never Fall is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service ordered the drama based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. The novel, which was released in September 2021, has already sold one million copies.

Variety revealed the following about the plot of the Peacock series:

“The series centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children. After fifty years of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.” Melanie Marnich is adapting the novel for the small screen, and she will also act as showrunner and executive producer. Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said the following about the order of Apples Never Fall: “Apples Never Fall is the latest blockbuster novel from Liane Moriarty and from the moment we heard the pitch, we knew this was going to be a powerfully juicy and gripping family mystery. David Heyman, Melanie Marnich and Universal International Studios are the perfect partners to dive deep into the Delaney family’s darkest secrets and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this binge-worthy series to life for our Peacock audiences.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Apples Never Fall on Peacock?