Mrs. Davis: Peacock Orders New Drama Series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof

Mrs. Davis is headed to Peacock. The new drama from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof has been given a straight-to-series order of 10 episodes. The drama takes a look at a battle between faith and technology.

Peacock revealed more about the new drama in a press release.

“In a highly competitive situation, Peacock today announced a straight-to-series, 10-episode order for the new drama MRS. DAVIS, from Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) and Damon Lindelof, produced by Warner Bros. Television.

· LOGLINE: Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Peacock can confirm that the series is an exploration of faith versus technology – an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.

“I am so excited to be working with Damon and Tara on what I believe will be the next must binge series for Peacock! From Lost, to The Leftovers, to Watchmen, Damon’s work is synonymous with content and storytelling that doesn’t just break through the clutter, but also storms onto the scene and demands that you watch or risk being left out. Tara’s experience on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon brings MRS. DAVIS a sense of humor and unexpected storytelling I feel confident will engage viewers and fans for seasons to come!” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“In a year that has felt totally surreal, partnering with Damon to craft the world of MRS. DAVIS truly takes the cake. To have the support of Warner Bros., who championed our vision from the beginning, and to now have the perfect home at Peacock alongside Susan, Lisa, and the rest of their incredible team – I am at a loss for words. I promise to find them as we bring this wonderfully weird story to life.”

“Tara Hernandez is an astonishingly original talent. Talking about MRS. DAVIS with her was one of the few things that kept me sane through the pandemic… I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of them.”

“A series like MRS. DAVIS is exactly why we love making television. The brilliant minds of Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof have concocted one of the most innovative, undeniable concepts imaginable. We are so thrilled to be going on this wild ride with them,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group.