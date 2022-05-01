Run the World: Season Two; Starz Reveals New Cast Members for Comedy Series

Run the World is returning to Starz for a second season, three actors have been added to the cast of the comedy series. Tika Sumpter, comedian CP, and Isha Blaaker are joining Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, and Jay Walker on the series. Cree Summer, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, and Rachelle Williams-BenAry will also guest star.

“STARZ announced today that Tika Sumpter (Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Mixed-ish), Comedian CP (Detroiters, Ole Bud’s Anu Football Weekly) and Isha Blaaker (A Madea’s Homecoming, The Flight Attendant) will be joining the cast of STARZ’s hit comedy series Run the World in recurring roles. Cree Summer (Better Things, Queen Sugar) and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins (Dear White People, Bad Hair) will guest star in the upcoming season.

The series follows a group of smart, funny and vibrant thirty-something Black women – fiercely loyal best friends – who live, work and play in Harlem. Run the World exemplifies STARZ’s #TakeTheLead commitment to spotlighting diverse voices and stories that reflect a full spectrum of women both in front of and behind the camera.

Tika Sumpter will recur as “Naomi,” the biological mother of Amari who has returned home from the Navy. With the assertiveness of a military officer, she immediately reclaims her position in Amari’s life, leaving Sondi to question her place in this new family dynamic.

Comedian CP will recur as “Preston Thurgood,” the multi-millionaire creator of Prestify, who has no need to put on airs. His hilarious, down-to-earth personality is plenty to get Renee’s attention; however, his lavish lifestyle certainly won’t hurt his case. Preston could give Renee everything she’s ever wanted, but is Preston the true love of her life?

Ishaa Blaaker will recur as “Phillip Houston,” Whitney’s business school rival who has returned from London fresh off a breakup of his own. His sexy British arrogance has Whitney flustered and their chemistry runs high. Now that they’re both single, Phillip is certainly interested.

Cree Summer will guest star as “Dr. Monica Mitchell,” the ladies’ wise and trusting new therapist. She allows Whitney, Renee and Sondi to pick up right where they left off with their retired therapist, Dr. Nancy. Dr. Monica’s direct, honest and personal approach allows the ladies to open up and navigate their relationship woes, as well as admit that they were kind of over getting advice from a white woman.

Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins will guest star as “India Blue,” a beautiful, confident, cool and incredibly successful singer/songwriter/producer. India has been working closely with Jason and is now looking to move this “collaboration” into something more, despite Renee and Jason’s prior relationship.

Rachelle Williams-BenAry (Love Life, Mixed-ish, Survivor’s Remorse) joins season two as showrunner and executive producer. Returning cast includes Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show), Bresha Webb (Marlon), Corbin Reid (Valor), Stephen Bishop (Moneyball, Imposters) and Tosin Morohunfola (Black Lightning). Erika Alexander (Living Single) and Nick Sagar (Queen of the South) will also return as recurring guest stars, and Jay Walker (Grey’s Anatomy) and Tonya Pinkins will return as guest stars.”