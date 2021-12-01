The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season Nine Ratings

ABC gave fans of The Great Christmas Light Fight an early gift this year. The network has already announced that this annual event has been renewed for season 10 which will air in late 2022. Could the 10th season be the final year? Stay tuned.

A holiday competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people (albeit ones with an abundance of holiday cheer). Over the course of six episodes (shot in 2020), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In the end, the winners are awarded the coveted Light Fight trophy and $50,000 in cash.

For comparisons: Season eight of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.52 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like The Great Christmas Light Fight TV series on ABC? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a 10th season?