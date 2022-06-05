Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Season Two; More Casting Announced for Peacock Spin-off

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has its cast for season two set. More Days of Our Lives favorites are returning for the Peacock spin-off series which returns in July.

Lamon Archey, Christie Clark, Eileen Davidson, Billy Flynn, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Leann Hunley, Victoria Konefal, Chandler Massey, Austin Peck, Thaao Penghlis, Peter Porte, James Reynolds, Greg Rikaart, Lisa Rinna, Charles Shaughnessy, Sal Stowers, Zachary Atticus Tinker, and Robert Scott Wilson starred in the first season of the series.

Peacock revealed more about the return of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem in a press release.

“Today Peacock announced additional casting for the second chapter of the streamer’s fan-favorite original series DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM. The series will drop five all-new episodes starting July 11th. New episodes will drop daily from July 11-15, 2022. · The second chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM will include the celebrated returns of: · Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera · Christopher Sean as Paul Narita · This next iteration will also feature Days of our Lives newcomers: · Loretta Devine as Angela · Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth · Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson · Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson · Colton Little as Andrew Donovan · Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin · Previously announced cast include: · Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady · Peter Reckell as Bo Brady · Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans · Drake Hogestyn as John Black · Steve Burton as Harris Michaels · Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson · Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson · Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson · Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez · Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady · Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston · Remington Hoffman as Li Shin · In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go “Beyond Salem!” as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal – where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama – and it all connects back to a plot that long-time “DOOL” fans will surely remember. · DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM was recently nominated for 4 Daytime Emmy Awards including: Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Casting.”

