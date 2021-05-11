Days of Our Lives: Seasons 57 & 58; NBC Soap Opera Renewed Until 2023

There may be plenty of turmoil ahead for the residents of Salem but the Days of Our Lives TV show is safe until 2023. NBC has renewed the daytime soap opera for two years — seasons 57 and 58. The venerable drama is currently in its 56th season and aired its 14,000th episode in December.

Premiering on November 8th of 1965, Days of Our Lives is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. It revolves around the members of the Brady, Horton, and DiMera families — along with their friends, enemies, and lovers. The season 56 cast has included Lucas Adams, Kristian Alfonso, Lamon Archey, Matthew Ashford, Camila Banus, Nadia Bjorlin, Mary Beth Evans, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jay Kenneth Johnson, Lauren Koslow, Eric Martsolf, Marci Miller, Stephen Nichols, Melissa Reeves, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Sal Stowers, Alison Sweeney, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, Robert Scott Wilson, and Arianne Zucker.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of Days of Our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said Michael Sluchan, Executive Vice President, Scripted Series & Kids Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”

“After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure, and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of Our Lives legacy for another two years,” said executive producer Ken Corday. “We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”

“We are incredibly proud of the work being done by Ken Corday, the cast and crew. They continue to tell bold stories through these iconic characters captivating audiences around the world,” said Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of Days of Our Lives and for viewers to enjoy two more seasons.”

