We Are Lady Parts: Season Two Renewal Announced for Peacock and Channel 4 Comedy Series

We Are Lady Parts has a second season in the works. Peacock and Channel 4 renewed the comedy for a second season on Monday. The series follows a Muslim female punk band with a cast featuring Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Zaqi Ismail, and Aiysha Hart.

Peacock revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“WE ARE LADY PARTS shows the highs and lows of the band – Lady Parts – as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussain - a geeky microbiology PhD student, who’s on the lookout for love and is recruited to be their unlikely lead guitarist. Lady Parts’ fierce and enigmatic frontwoman Saira sees something in Amina. However, the other members – taxi-driving drummer Ayesha, cartoon-drawing bassist and backing vocalist Bisma and the band’s wheeler-dealer band manager Momtaz – are not convinced she is right for their band. Amina has never met girls like this before, and she’s soon swept up in their joyful, anarchic energy and punk spirit. But she becomes torn and caught up between two different worlds – that of her more strait-laced university friends led by her bestie Noor and the world of Lady Parts. Will she be the key to the band’s success? And – will she finally find a husband?”

Writer, Creator and Director, Nida Manzoor said the following about the Peacock renewal:

“I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts. I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!”

Surian Fletcher-Jones, Executive Producer, Working Title Television, also spoke about the renewal of the comedy:

“I’m so proud of We Are Lady Parts – for its wit, its inventiveness and it’s representation – and I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re getting to make another season. Nida has got so much to say about contemporary life and she’s found the perfect vehicle with this show to express her unique and inspiring world view. I can’t wait to share Nida’s vision for season two.”

A premiere date for We Are Lady Parts will be announced later.

