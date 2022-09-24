Queer As Folk: Cancelled, No Season Two for Reboot Series on Peacock (Reactions)



The reboot of Queer as Folk won’t have a second season. The Peacock series, which launched in June, has been cancelled after eight episodes.

A drama series, Queer As Folk is a reimagining of the 1999 UK series of the same name. The program was previously adapted for a five-season run on Showtime. This newest version starred Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, and Cameron Hathcock. Recurring players include Kim Cattrall, Brenda Beaumont, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt, and Benito Skinner. The story follows a group of New Orleans friends, their lives, and their relationships. They find their world upended after a shooting at Babylon, a queer nightclub.

Stephen Dunn created the reboot and served as an executive producer. He broke the news of the cancellation via Instagram and wrote:

It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as ‘Queer As Folk’. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season. We know how much it’s meant to the fans and while we’re heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show. #QueerAsFamily

Members of the cast have shared their thoughts about the cancellation:

What do you think? Did you enjoy the reboot of Queer As Folk on Peacock? Are you disappointed that there won’t be a second season?

