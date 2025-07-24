Expedition X: Season 10 of Supernatural Investigations Series Premieres on Discovery Channel Next Month

Get ready for more Expedition X. The series will return for its 10th anniversary season in August. The series will follow Josh Gates and his team as they investigate haunted locations worldwide.

Discovery Channel shared the following about the show’s return:

“The boundary between reality and the unknown blurs once again when EXPEDITION X returns with an all-new season of eerie adventures and chilling encounters on Wednesday, August 20 at 9PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Exploring the stranger side of the unknown, adventurer Josh Gates and his team – paranormal researcher Heather Amaro and scientist Phil Torres – chase down answers to the world’s most spine-tingling legends and mysteries, from haunted prisons to supernatural hotspots and mystical creatures. In the two-part season premiere airing over two consecutive weeks, Josh Gates and Heather Amaro venture into the haunted ruins of Spike Island, once Ireland’s most infamous, brutal prison. Drawn by claims of frightening paranormal activity from both visitors and inmates alike, the team investigates whether centuries of torment and suffering inside the fortress’ walls have unleashed something sinister. With an ominous presence underfoot, the search for answers leads them on a harrowing investigation through the prison’s grim cellblocks and terrifying labyrinth of tunnels. Later this season, the team investigates disturbing demonic activity inside the house that inspired the iconic horror film The Conjuring; explores Massachusetts’ eerie Bridgewater Triangle, an area known for its high concentration of paranormal and cryptozoological reports including UFOs and Bigfoot; digs into the haunted past of Bangor, Maine, the former hometown of prolific author Stephen King that influenced many of his chilling tales; delves into unnerving accounts of soul-stealing zombies roaming the streets of Spain; and more. Prepare for another season of unexplained encounters that challenge what we think we know and what we fear might be real.”

The trailer for season 10 is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Discovery Channel series? Do you plan to watch the new season?