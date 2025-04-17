Sherlock & Daughter: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Earlier this year, CBS launched the Watson TV series, a medical mystery series following a current-day version of Sherlock Holmes’ best friend. It’s performed very well in the ratings and has been renewed for a second season. Now, The CW has introduced a series about the legendary sleuth himself. How will it perform? Will Sherlock & Daughter be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A period mystery thriller series, the Sherlock & Daughter TV show is based on the Sherlock Holmes stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It stars David Thewlis, Blu Hunt, Ardal O’Hanlon, Fiona Glascott, and Aidan McArdle. In this story, Sherlock Holmes (Thewlis) is out of his comfort zone and has become embroiled in a malevolent conspiracy involving his archenemy, Professor Moriarty (Dougray Scott). The legendary sleuth is unable to investigate the sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends — until he meets Amelia Rojas (Hunt), a young Native-American. After her mother’s mysterious murder, Amelia learns that her missing father may be the famous detective. Despite wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack Amelia’s mother’s murder, and find out for sure if Amelia is Sherlock’s daughter.

As of April 18, 2025, Sherlock & Daughter has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season.

