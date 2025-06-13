Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Wednesday TV Ratings: Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, Raid the Cage, Sherlock and Daughter, Chicago Fire, NBA Finals

Published:

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Cr: Greg Gayne / FOX. © 2025 FOXMEDIA LLC.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: Raid the Cage, Sullivan’s Crossing, Sherlock & Daughter, MasterChef, and Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service. Sports: NBA Countdown and 2025 NBA Finals Game 3. Reruns: Hollywood Squares, The Equalizer, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x