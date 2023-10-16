Raid the Cage: Season Two — Has the CBS Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A game show airing on the CBS television network, the Raid the Cage TV series is hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai. In each episode, two teams of two face off in rounds of grab-and-go and collect as many prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Without a timer, they risk getting locked in and losing everything. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from trips to electronics and even a new car. After three rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed, and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the night’s biggest prizes.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Raid the Cage averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.488 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Raid the Cage stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 16, 2023, Raid the Cage has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Raid the Cage for season two? The actors and writers strikes have thrown the 2023-24 television season into turmoil. Shows that might have aired over the summer have been given timeslots usually reserved for scripted shows. This show is drawing low ratings so I don’t expect it to be renewed but it could come back for a summer run, when ratings expectations are lower. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Raid the Cage cancellation or renewal news.



