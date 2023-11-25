Friday TV Ratings: FBoy Island, Raid the Cage, NCAA Football

Friday, November 24, 2023 ratings — New episodes: FBoy Island and Raid the Cage. Sports: BMW Ultimate Update, NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Texas, NCAA Football: Penn St at Michigan St, and NCAA Football: Oregon State at Oregon.. Specials: The Greatest @HomeVideos and Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.. Reruns: Blue Bloods.





Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?