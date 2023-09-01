Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: The Challenge USA, FBoy Island, Generation Gap, Password, NCAA Football

Published:

The Challenge: USA TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo by Jonne Roriz, courtesy of Paramount ©2023 Paramount, All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, August 31, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Fight to Survive, FBoy Island, Generation Gap, Big Brother, and The Challenge: USA.  Sports: NCAA Football: Nebraska at Minnesota.  Reruns: Generation Gap, The Prank Panel, Shark Tank, Ghosts, Young Sheldon, Password, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



