Family Law: Season Two Viewer Votes

Family Law TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Abby’s getting into the groove of working with her family, but her problems are far from over in the second season of the Family Law TV show on The CW. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Family Law is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Family Law here.

A legal drama series on The CW, the Family Law TV show stars Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams, Lauren Holly, and Bobbi Charlton. Ryan Lino and BJ Harrison recur. In the story, Abigail Bianchi (Staite) is a lawyer and a recovering alcoholic. She’s struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is required to work at Svensson and Associates, the law firm of her estranged father, Harry (Garber) law firm. She’s practicing family law for the first time and finds herself managing not just her clients’ family dysfunction, but her own. In addition to navigating a relationship with her father, Abby is also working with her attorney half-brother, Daniel (Smadu), and her psychiatrist half-sister, Lucy (Williams) — two people she’d never met. Season two picks up six months into Abigail’s probation and her marriage is a wreck.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Family Law TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Family Law should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW?

Canceled and renewed TV show

