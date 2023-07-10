Family Law: Season Three — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A dysfunctional family helping other dysfunctional families. Has the Family Law TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Family Law, season three.



What’s This TV Show About?

A legal drama series airing on The CW television network, the Family Law TV show stars Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams, Lauren Holly, and Bobbi Charlton. Ryan Lino and BJ Harrison recur. In the story, Abigail Bianchi (Staite) is a lawyer and a recovering alcoholic. After hitting rock bottom, she’s struggling to put her career and family back together. As a condition of her probation, Abby must work at Svensson and Associates, the law firm of her estranged father, Harry (Garber) law firm. She’s practicing family law for the first time and finds herself managing not just her clients’ family dysfunction but her own. In addition to navigating a relationship with her father, Abby is also working with her attorney half-brother, Daniel (Smadu), and her psychiatrist half-sister, Lucy (Williams) — two people she’d never met. Season two picks up six months into Abigail’s probation and her marriage is a wreck.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Family Law averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 433,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 17% in the demo and up by 38% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Family Law stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 10, 2023, Family Law has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Family Law for season three? This legal drama has already been renewed for a third season in Canada, so there’d typically be a very good chance that The CW would pick up season three. However, it’s difficult to tell under the network’s new ownership. The ratings are more important than ever (since The CW doesn’t own any of its scripted series), so we’ll have to wait and see how season two performs. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Family Law cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Family Law TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series instead?