Moonshine: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

This family has plenty of secrets. Has the Moonshine TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Moonshine, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



A Canadian family drama airing on The CW television network, the Moonshine TV show stars Jennifer Finnigan, Anastasia Phillips, Emma Hunter, Tom Stevens, Alexander Nunez, Erin Darke, Farid Yazdani, Allegra Fulton, Jonathan Silverman, and Calem MacDonald. The story revolves around the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings battling to take control of the family business. Bea (Koslo) and Ken Finley-Cullen (MacNeill) are the heads of the family and owners of The Moonshine, a ramshackle summer resort on the south shore of Nova Scotia. It’s their little slice of paradise that’s starting to become a nightmare. If only they could decide which of their flawed brood is fit to take over the business. The include siblings architect Lidia (Finnigan), sexy local DJ Nora (Hunter), twins Rhian (Phillips) and Ryan (Stevens), and Sammy (Nunez), the musically gifted adopted brother.



The first season of Moonshine averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 277,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Moonshine stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



Moonshine has been renewed for a second season in Canada but has not yet been picked up for another year by The CW. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Moonshine for season two? The show originates in Canada, and it’s already been renewed for a second and a third season there. I think there’s a good chance that The CW will license season two. However, Nexstar, which now runs The CW, is very cost conscious, so it’s not a done deal. The network could pass on season two if the ratings aren’t good enough. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Moonshine cancellation or renewal news.



