Moonshine: Season One Ratings



The Moonshine TV series originates in Canada, and it’s already been renewed for a second and a third season there. If the ratings on The CW are low, will the network air subsequent seasons or cancel it in the United States? Stay tuned.

A family dramedy series, the Moonshine TV show stars Jennifer Finnigan, Anastasia Phillips, Emma Hunter, Tom Stevens, Alexander Nunez, Erin Darke, Farid Yazdani, Allegra Fulton, Jonathan Silverman, and Calem MacDonald. The story revolves around the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings battling to take control of the family business. Bea (Koslo) and Ken Finley-Cullen (MacNeill) are the heads of the family and owners of The Moonshine, a ramshackle summer resort on the south shore of Nova Scotia. It’s their own little slice of paradise that’s starting to become a nightmare. If only they could decide which of their flawed brood is fit to take over the business. The include siblings architect Lidia (Finnigan), sexy local DJ Nora (Hunter), twins Rhian (Phillips) and Ryan (Stevens), and Sammy (Nunez) the musically gifted adopted brother.

