Friday TV Ratings: Moonshine, 20/20, Dateline NBC, NFL Football, WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Friday, August 25, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Family Law and Moonshine. Sports: NFL Football: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers and WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Reruns: American Ninja Warrior, Will Trent, Dateline NBC, and 20/20.





Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?