The Morning Show: Season Three Trailer Released by Apple TV+ Ahead of September Premiere (Watch)

The Morning Show is returning for its third season next month, and a new trailer has now been released by Apple TV+ teasing what is to come on the series. The drama has already been renewed for a fourth season by the streaming service.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies, the series follows the lives of the staff of a morning news show.

Apple TV+ revealed what is next on the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today debuted the trailer for the emotionally charged and dramatic third season of its award-winning and widely acclaimed hit series, “The Morning Show,” starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The 10-episode third season of “The Morning Show” will make its highly anticipated return on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through November 8, 2023. In season three of “The Morning Show,” the stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies. The Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning drama, which has already received an early renewal for season four, is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder; Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films; Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine.”

The trailer for The Morning Show season three is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Apple TV+ drama next month?