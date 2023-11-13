The Morning Show: Season Four; EP Charlotte Stoudt Looks Ahead to Apple TV+ Series’ Future

The Morning Show has wrapped its third season on Apple TV+, and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt spoke about the future of the drama in a recent interview with Variety. The drama has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies, the series the lives of the staff of a morning news program.

Stoudt said the following about the future of the Apple TV+ series:

“The show deals with contemporary events, and obviously — news is gonna keep happening. The DNA of the show allows for a certain amount of longevity. But as I always say, don’t ask me about Everest. I’m just working on Kilimanjaro. Because it’s a pretty steep climb to try to get this show to the finale.”

The premiere date for The Morning Show season four will be announced later.

